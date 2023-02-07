Is Star Citizen Worth It? Explained

Image via Cloud Imperium Games

If you’re a big sci-fi nerd, there’s a near guaranteed chance that you’ve, at the very least, heard of Star Citizen and have a general idea of what it’s all about. It totally crushed its Kickstarter campaign, totaling over $2 million with a pledge goal of just $500,000, so the developers delivered right away, right? Well, not exactly, which we’ll get into over the course of the discussion. So, here’s the question: Is Star Citizen worth it?

Why Star Citizen Isn’t Worth It

Remember that Kickstarter campaign? Cloud Imperium Games reached that pledge 10 years ago and the game still isn’t complete; in fact, Star Citizen is currently in Alpha. On top of that, the initial release date was Nov. 2014, and we’re far beyond that window. In other words, Star Citizen isn’t a finished product.

You’re not only waiting around for portions of the game to be developed, but dealing with bugs and glitches in their infancy. There won’t be a Day One patch or unofficial community game fix to rely on, so you play at your own risk.

Lastly, you need to consider the PC requirements. There’s a really good resource the developers offer that provides average FPS based on specific hardware; if you check out the rigs that run the game at a respectable level (30-45FPS), you’ll need a really good setup, which already makes the barrier to entry tough.

Why Star Citizen Is Worth It

Despite being in Alpha, Star Citizen is still an ambitious project, one that’s very playable, even in its Alpha state. The gist of the gameplay mechanics are available, and you can dive right into most of it at $45, not even full price!

There’s ship-to-ship combat, trading, mining, landing on other planets, bounty hunting, and that’s just the start. Star Citizen also features massive starships that absolutely need multiple people operating in order to be effective. In fact, some are so large, you can dock into other starships.

Sure, titles like Elite Dangerous and even No Man’s Sky offer similar experiences, but none quite like Star Citizen. It’s shaping up to be an experience that could truly give players every tool to live out a life like Star Wars or Star Trek.

So, is Star Citizen worth it? If you can look past its current state, then yes. However, if you prefer complete products or are someone that avoids pre-ordering games, then no. For more related content, dive into Twinfinite’s list of links down below.

