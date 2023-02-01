Is Madden NFL 23 Down? How to Check Server Status

Madden NFL 23 is officially out, and football freaks can’t wait to get their hands on the next iteration of this beloved franchise. As with any big title, though, it is important to know what to do if you can’t enter the game for some reason, especially when everything seems fine on your end. Here is everything you need to know about how to check to see if Madden NFL 23 is down and its overall server status.

Checking Madden NFL 23 Server Status

There are two really good resources to check to see the server status of Madden NFL 23: Twitter and Down Detector. Obviously, with Twitter, you can check numerous sources, including the official Twitter account for the game. Down Detector also gives you a great visual representation of the situation, as it shows user-generated reports of people that are having issues playing the game.

Is Madden NFL 23 Down?

At the moment, it seems like Madden NFL 23 is experiencing far more consistent outages and down reports from its players than usual. While this has been happening in small doses since about 8 PM EST on Jan. 31, 2022, there was a considerable spike at 2:22 PM EST today, Feb. 1, 2022.

The official EA Sports Twitter account has yet to confirm whether or not there are any fixes in the works at this time. We will be sure to update you once more if the situation changes.

That is everything you need to know about how to check the Madden NFL 23 server status to see if the game is down. If you do need to wait for the game to come back online, be sure to look over the links below for any additional content you might want to distract yourself.