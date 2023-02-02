Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming to Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

At this point, Xbox Game Pass has such a wide variety that it shouldn’t surprise anyone what the service gets. Usually, upcoming games are known ahead of time, but there have been exceptions and surprise reveals. Here is everything we know about if Hogwarts Legacy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Will Hogwarts Legacy Be On Xbox Game Pass?

At present, there is nothing to suggest that Hogwarts Legacy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass anytime soon. Seeing as the game is currently putting up huge numbers as far as pre-orders go, it would be an unusual move by publisher Warner Bros. to undercut that by putting it on a subscription service.

This is certainly not to say that it couldn’t eventually come to the service, just it will probably be a good while after launch when that might happen. Other Warner Bros. published games like Back 4 Blood and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eventually ended up on Game Pass, so there are plenty of reasons to expect this Harry Potter title to come someday will.

Part of the massive attention that Hogwarts Legacy is getting is because it finally lets any fan live out their Dark Wizard fantasies, which no Harry Potter game has ever done.

While the game might not receive any special attention on Xbox consoles, PlayStation players will get the exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade quest.

This is everything you need to know regarding if Hogwarts Legacy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. For more news and guides to get ready for the trip to everyone’s favorite school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, check out the links below.

Related Posts