Is Atomic Heart Open World? Answered

If you’re a fan of IPs like BioShock and Deus Ex, then Mundfish’s latest shooter delivers a modern take on that same immersive sim-style experience. That includes an expanded level design that features much larger areas to explore. But is Atomic Heart open world? Here’s what you need to know.

Atomic Heart Open World Areas Explained

The answer is both yes and no because Atomic Heart features linear and open world segments. Generally speaking, we would not classify it as a fully open world game in the same vein as, say, the Far Cry series. Instead, Facility 3826 is a large sandbox but without any of the typical side quests and various activities off the beaten path for players to engage with. In this sense, the open world is really more of an area to explore and give context to the story.

Game director Robert Bagratuni explained in an interview with IGN:

We were aiming for more narrative consistency here, but not to turn it into a huge map with points of interest where you go from one issue to the next, completely forgetting about the story.”

That all being said, for those who enjoy open world games, we think there’s enough size and scope to Atomic Heart’s sandbox areas that you’ll find plenty to enjoy. Judged as a whole, however, if you’ve read our lukewarm review of the game then you’ll know we’re not especially keen on many other aspects of the game.

That’s everything you should need to know about whether Atomic Heart is open world. For more useful tips and guides on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content we’ve listed below.

Related Posts