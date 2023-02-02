Is AO3 Down? How To Check Archive of Our Own Server Status

Image Source: Archive of Our Own

Fanfiction is one of the biggest sources of creativity on the whole internet, and A03 is one of the biggest places to find it. However, there has been some recent trouble with the site, and we know how to keep track of it. Here’s how to check the Archive of Our Own server status to see if AO3 is down.

How to check A03 Server Status

As AO3 is one of the biggest fanfiction repositories on the whole internet, it’s to be expected that not everything can work perfectly all the time. However, there are certainly easy places to check if you are having problems connecting to the site.

The best source to go to is the AO3 Status Twitter account, which will be a real-time reporting of site-related issues. This is also the best way to get a read on when things are fixed.

If you’re having trouble but the Twitter account lacks information, the next place to look is Downdetector. This tool relies completely on user reporting, so it’s great for figuring out whether a problem is happening to only you.

Is AO3 Down?

Users may be getting 503 errors — we're looking into it! — AO3 Status (@AO3_Status) February 2, 2023

As of 3:41 ET PM on Feb. 2, AO3 is experiencing some sizeable problems. The Twitter account reports that users might be running into 503 Service Unavailable errors that keep them from accessing the site.

Things are still rocky because the site was down for an extended period yesterday, Feb. 1. While the issues have been acknowledged, nothing has been said about how long the problem might take to fix.

This is everything we know about how to check the Archive of Our Own server status to see if AO3 is down.

Related Posts