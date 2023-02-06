Is Andrew Lincoln in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

The Walking Dead comic books got a TV adaptation by AMC, and The Last of Us is a video game that got adaptated into a TV series by HBO. Both series are about zombies, so it’s no surprise that viewers might be wondering if there’s any sort of crossover between the two. If you’re wondering whether Andrew Lincoln is in HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s what you need to know.

Does Andrew Lincoln Show Up as Rick Grimes in HBO’s The Last of Us?

The short and sweet answer is, no, Andrew Lincoln is not in the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us, and will not appear in the show as Rick Grimes or anything of the sort. This is a rumor that started circulating after a tweet from DisbussingFilm went viral.

The tweet states that Lincoln was set to make a cameo appearance in the second episode, according to Deadline. However, it’s important to note that this is a parody Twitter account, and Deadline has not actually made any such claims.

Of course, it’s always possible that Lincoln could get cast in the show’s second season (though we highly doubt we’d ever see Rick Grimes in The Last of Us), which will likely follow Ellie as a central protagonist. But at least for now, the rumors surrounding his alleged cameo appearance are false.

That’s all you need to know about whether Andrew Lincoln is in HBO’s The Last of Us. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show.

