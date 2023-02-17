Image Source: Infinity Ward

New to this year’s iteration of Call of Duty is the DMZ, a faster pace take on extraction-based shooters such as Escape From Tarkov or Marauders. Players have spent countless hours exploring the DMZ, with plenty of unanswered questions regarding what purpose objects found in-game serve. If you’ve found yourself with a CH 7 Editorial key and don’t know how to use it, fear not. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use the CH 7 Editorial Key in Call of Duty: DMZ.

How to Find the CH 7 Editorial Key in Call of Duty DMZ

Currently, there’s no exact science on where to find or farm CH 7 Editorial Keys. Much like any key found in the DMZ, you’ll have a chance at nabbing it through exploration and looting, such as in chests, dropped by fallen AI or player-controlled combatants, and more. Like other keys found, it can be used up to three times before it breaks.

Where to Use the CH 7 Editorial Key in DMZ

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Looking at the mini-map, the building you’ll be taking the key to is in Al Mazrah City, which is in the northeast part of the map. Heading to Al-Mazrah City, you’ll want to keep your eye out for the building pictured below, which happens to be the tallest in the city.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Once you arrive at the building, you’ll want to get to floor number 11. This can be done in a few ways, such as using the rope ascenders to reach the roof and then descending, using the elevator, or climbing the stairs for a good old-fashioned workout.

Arriving at floor 11, the door is marked with a white X, and approaching it will say you need the CH 7 Editorial Key to enter. There are three entrances you can enter but remember you only have three uses on the key, so pick one to go through. Once inside, you’ll earn some very gracious amounts of loot you’ll want to extract as soon as possible, in typical DMZ fashion.

That’s all you need to know about how to use the CH 7 Editorial Key in the DMZ. For more CoD-related information, scroll below.

