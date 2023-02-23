Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

There are plenty of quests to embark upon in the fantasy world of Hogwarts Legacy, but not all of them award you with a trophy/ achievement. If you’re a trophy or achievement hunter and you’re on the lookout for how to unlock the Defender of the Dragons trophy/ achievement in Hogwarts Legacy, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Get the Defender of the Dragons Trophy/ Achievement in Hogwarts Legacy

Late in the main story of Hogwarts Legacy, shortly after completing Charles Rookwood’s second trial, you’ll be tasked with a quest called Fire and Vice.

Essentially, Poppy Sweeting will ask you to meet with her near Pitt-Upon-Ford. Speak with her there and she’ll explain that the poachers nearby are up to no good.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Poppy will then ask you to follow her. Follow her, and you’ll soon pass by some Centaurs, who are a little intimidating, but don’t worry, they won’t attack you.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

You’ll soon stumble upon an abandoned poacher camp. Here, you’ll need to investigate certain objects before you can progress. Use Revelio is highlight the blue objects that you need to investigate. In addition to these, there are also some chests and bags to loot, as well as Galleons to pilfer. Once you discover some goblin metal, you’ll need to return to Poppy and speak to her.

Next, you’ll soon come to a poacher camp filled with poacher enemies. You can either go for the stealthy option and quietly slink in the shadows while taking your adversaries out one by one with Petrificus Totalus. Or, alternatively, you can go in all guns-blazing with your magic spells. Either will work effectively. Once you’re done, make your way towards the tent objective on your map.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

In the tent, you’ll find a portal which teleports you to a mysterious place filled with gambling poachers who’re taking bets on dragon fights. Use your Disillusionment spell to stealthily make your way through some goblins and poachers to your next objective, which is to Investigate Horntail Hall.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

After dealing with some Loyalist Warriors, you’ll come to a ladder. Head up the ladder, and you’ll soon discover a captive dragon tied up and being tortured by a handful of poachers. Follow the path down to a door, which you’ll need to use you Level 1 Alohomora Spell to unlock.

Head through some rooms that house quite a lot of bootable chests and objects and then you’ll come to a large hall where the captive dragon is trapped. Here, you’ll come up against a bunch of poachers and goblins, so prepare for a big fight.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Remember to break the shields of your foes with your correctly colored spells, heal with Wiggenweld Potions when you’re low on health, and you’ll soon overcome these enemies in no time. After you’ve defeated your adversaries, use your Accio force spell to pull on the metal ring just below the captive dragon (as pictured below). This will free the dragon.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve freed the captive dragon, a cutscene will play out and the Defender of the Dragons trophy/ achievement in Hogwarts Legacy will pop. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to get the Defender of the Dragons trophy/ achievement in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how to get the Finishing Touches trophy/ achievement. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to explore the links below.

