How to Unlock the Dark Arts Classroom House Cabinet in Hogwarts Legacy

The sheer amount of stuff to do in Hogwarts Legacy can be a little overwhelming, but on the whole, it’ll keep you nice and busy between the main story missions. One of the more long-winded quests on your journey is dubbed The Daedalian Keys, which tasks you with finding sixteen House crests to unlock a chest in your House Common Room. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re wondering how to unlock the Dark Arts Classroom House Cabinet. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Open the Dark Arts Classroom House Cabinet in Hogwarts Legacy

First things first, it’s important to note that you’ll need to have started The Daedalian Keys sidequest in order to access the House Cabinet outside the Dark Arts Classroom. You can begin this quest as soon as you’ve wrapped up the Welcome to Hogsmeade quest early in your playthrough. Once you’re ready, speak to Nellie Oggspire in the Transfiguration Courtyard in the Astronomy Wing.

Nellie Oggspire will send you on a short errand to find a specific Daedalian Key in Hogwarts castle to give you an idea of how to open the rest of the House Cabinets. Complete this, and you’ll then be able to freely roam about and collect the rest of the Daedalian Keys at your own leisure.

After you’ve returned to Nellie Oggspire and completed her task, you’ll be able to open the Dark Arts classroom House Cabinet. Head to the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom and you’ll find the Daedalian Key floating around the strange-looking skeleton exhibit (as pictured below). You can use Revelio to help you to find the key.

Interestingly, you don’t need to use a spell like Accio to pull the key towards you. Instead, the key should follow you back to the House Cabinet nearby. So, head back up the stairwell and back towards the House Cabinet outside the Dark Arts classroom.

Next, you’re going to need to complete a very brief mini game to unlock the House Cabinet. Don’t worry as it’s fairly simple. All it requires is some quick timing and quick reactions. What you need to do is tap X on a PS5 controller or A on an Xbox controller just as the Daedalian Key flies over the lock.

If you time it correctly, the key will unlock the House Cabinet and the House Crest inside will be yours. Now, take the House Crest back to the chest in your Common Room and you’ll be one step closer to opening it. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to guide your way to unlocking the Dark Arts Classroom House Cabinet. For more, here’s an in-depth guide identifying all 16 of The Daedalian Key locations in the game. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to explore the links below.

