Image Source: Omega Force and Electronic Arts

In Wild Hearts, your weapon functions the same way a class would in another role-playing game. This makes having access to the weapon which best fits your preferred playstyle vital, and makes figuring out how to get it that much more important. The game lets you choose between a few of those weapons right off the bat, but there are some that remain locked behind specific points in the story. Fortunately, we’re here to offer some extra details via this guide on how to unlock all weapons in Wild Heart.

How to Get All Weapons in Wild Hearts

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

To unlock every weapon in Wild Hearts, all you have to do is complete the first chapter of the game.

Chapter 2 will see you gain access to all the weaponry Wild Hearts has to offer, so you won’t have to go through too much of the game with limited choices.

The first chapter will finish following your successful hunt of a few different Kemono. You will need to have completed the story quests that require the successful hunt of Kingtusk, Spineglider, Lavaback, Gritdog, and the Earthshaker. After you do these, you will play through a festival which will mark the end of the first chapter. You should then be able to talk to Natsume at the forge and craft the leftover weapons. They are as follows:

Canon , a heavy long-range weapon.

, a heavy long-range weapon. Clawblade , a light-weight quick weapon.

, a light-weight quick weapon. Karakuri Staff, a mutating mid-weight weapon.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Omega Force and Electronic Arts

That is all you need to know about how to unlock all weapons in Wild Hearts, so go progress some more and build the weapon of your dreams at the forge. If you’re interested in viewing some related content, just have a look below for more of our articles or take a look at the website’s main page for all things gaming.

Related Posts