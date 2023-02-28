Image via WB Games

Throughout Hogwarts Legacy, players have the option to complete Dueling Feats connected to a variety of enemies scattered about the Wizarding World. Yet while these combat objectives are optional, there are unlockables to obtain through checking them off. That said, every once in a while a less straightforward one appears. So, we’re here to break down how to summon 2 enemies simultaneously in Hogwarts Legacy.

Simultaneous Summoning in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

In order to summon 2 enemies simultaneously in Hogwarts Legacy, players will need to utilize the Accio spell in order to pull two nearby enemies closer towards the player. Therefore, in a way, it’s less of a “summon” and more of a “pull.” That’s where the vagueness of it all may trip you up.

However, the basic version of this spell will not suffice. In order to complete this particular Dueling Feat, players must use Talent Points to upgrade Accio to Accio Mastery. Upon doing so, you’ll be able to pull multiple enemies towards the target. This works best on other humans as well as smaller creatures.

What Is the Accio Spell? Answered

Accio is one of many spells and abilities players can perform throughout Hogwarts Legacy, and is described as a summoning spell. Again, it exudes less of a summon and more of a pull, but regardless it is best saved for these types of enemy challenges as well as certain puzzles.

That’s everything you need to know about how to summon 2 enemies simultaneously in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re looking to make your journey an even smoother one, be sure to check out all of the in-game tips and updates Twinfinite has to offer below.

