A new season of content means that millions of CoD players are busily downloading the latest update in the hope of playing as quickly as possible. Sometimes, though, the wait can be frustratingly longer than normal. If you’re wondering how to speed up Warzone 2 and MW2 updates then here’s what you need to know.

Sometimes the server load during busy times means that download speeds are slower than normal. Often, there’s not a great deal you can do; however, there are a few tips and tricks we can recommend. These are as follows:

Close any other programs that are potentially using bandwidth (Task Manager > Network Usage to check this)

Disconnect any other devices that might also be downloading files in the background

Ensure that “Limit download bandwidth” is switched off (it’s under Settings > Downloads )

Use a VPN to change from your current location to somewhere else

Restart your computer

Restart the router

One last thing to remember is that often large updates install at the same time as they download, so if you don’t have an SSD hard drive then you can expect a slower download. Our recommendation is that if you’re in that boat and have the money to upgrade then you absolutely should. You will notice that all downloads go faster once you have, not to mention all the other benefits that come with an SSD!

That should give a decent overview of how to speed up Warzone 2 and MW2 updates. For more useful tips and guides on the game, including all the changes coming in Season 2, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content listed below.

