Merlin Trials are one of the many challenges of Hogwarts Legacy that require various spells and strategies in order to expand your inventory. However, several tasks are relatively more difficult to complete than others due to their vague instructions and mysterious puzzle objects. So, if you want to know how to solve the Moonstone pillars Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy, we’ll explain what you need to do.

Hogwarts Legacy Moonstone Pillars Merlin Trial Solution

Players can begin the challenge once they complete the Trials of Merlin quest with Nora Treadwell in Lower Hogsfield. From there, you can start exploring beyond the castle grounds for structures by either walking, flying with a broomstick, or using an animal mount. The Moonstone pillars Merlin Trial can be found in Hogwarts Valley near Brucburrow.

To complete this mission in Hogwarts Legacy, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

Place the Mallowsweet on the Merlin structure. Look around to spot some glowing butterflies. Cast Lumos to guide the butterflies to the pillars. You may recognize this from previous side missions and puzzles to unlock butterfly doors. Illuminate the pillar. Search around for other butterflies and bring them to the other pillars. The rest of the butterflies are reasonably easy to spot since they will be right next to the pillars, so repeat the same steps until all three are lit.

After you ignite all three Moonstone pillars, you can check off a Merlin Trial in the extensive Challenge collection. You can gradually unlock more Gear space when you participate in additional trials, reducing the risk of a full inventory.

That covers everything you need to know about the solution to the Moonstone pillar Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to finish more challenges, you can view our Keenbridge Merlin Trial solution guide or explore the relevant links below for more information.

