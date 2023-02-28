Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Poacher enemy type has a variety of powerful classes, such as a Ranger, Duelist, and Tracker. Fortunately, players can use their weaknesses against them and take down their defenses immediately with specific spells. In this guide, we’ll show you how to slow a Poacher after their blast attack in Hogwarts Legacy to help you complete a Dueling Feat.

How Do You Slow a Poacher After Their Blast Attack in Hogwarts Legacy?

Witches or wizards can slow down a Poacher Executioner with Arresto Momentum after they unleash a conjuring fire spell. If you don’t have this spell, you must progress further in your educational journey with Madam Kogawa to unlock her second assignment. After players complete this, they can begin the Dueling Feat challenge and look around the area until they see an enemy with the classification ‘Poacher Executioner.’ Next, you must wait for them to cast an attack that resembles a fiery tornado.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once the tornado is in full effect, you can attack them with the spell when their wand is pointed up to the sky, resulting in a slow-down effect. Players can also take down the other foes to make the battle more accessible and then proceed to focus on the Poacher for the Dueling Feat.

Besides the opponent’s debility to the charm, you can disarm them by casting Expelliarmus to finish them off with your Damage spells. As for the rest of the Poacher types, you can perform specific abilities for their weaknesses with the following methods:

Poacher Duelist: Severing Charm.

Poacher Tracker: Any attack.

Poacher Animagus: Transformation spell and Banishing Charm.

Poacher Ranger: Accio and Stunning spell.

Poacher Stalker: Glacius.

While players are hunting for Poachers, they can get one step closer to unlocking the Finishing Touches trophy/achievement, where they must perform Ancient Magic on various enemies.

That does it for our guide on how to slow a Poacher after their blasting attack in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to complete another Dueling Feat, you can check our how to hit a Troll with its own boulder guide or explore the relevant links below for additional content.

