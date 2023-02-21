Image Source: Mundfish

Getting to the meat of Atomic Heart means players must journey through a lengthy intro sequence that might have players praying for a skip option. As it turns out, those prayers have kind of been answered. Here’s how to skip the intro sequence in Atomic Heart.

How to Skip Atomic Heart Intro Sequence

This method will only work for Atomic Heart players on PC, as there’s no way to skip the intro without using mods.

PC players can utilize the Skip Intro – Pass Through Comrade mod created by Nexus Mods user 3anglevision. All you need to do is download the mod, extract the files from the downloaded .zip file, and place them into the Atomic Heart\Content\AtomicHeart\Content\Movies location on your computer. When placing them, you must accept replacing the files in the Movies folder to make the mod work.

Unlike certain mods, you don’t need a Mod Manager for this, as it’s only a case of replacing files that would otherwise trigger the intro sequence.

Can You Skip the Intro Sequence in Atomic Heart? Answered

There’s a kind of yes and no answer to this question. As you might expect from the mod information above, the intro sequence for Atomic Heart can be skipped, but only for PC players using a certain mod.

Everyone on console must endure the intro whenever they start a new playthrough. This isn’t to say that the developers at Mundfish won’t add a way to skip it down the line, but for now, there isn’t a native option for it in the game.

This is everything you need to know about how to skip the intro sequence in Atomic Heart. Please check out the links below for more Atomic Heart news and guides.

