How To Raise Your Heat Level in Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest 23.40 patch turns out to be a significant patch for the loopers as it brought a couple of new reality augments, mythic weapons, vaults, etc. Apart from this, the newest version added a new gameplay mechanism called Heat, which is undoubtedly a boon for aggressive players. So without any further ado, here’s how to increase the Heat level in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

Fortnite Heat Level Increase, Explained

There are multiple ways to increase your heat level in Fortnite, but there’s really only a handful that are convenient and useful enough to talk about: Damage, Opening Chests, and Purchasing Heat. Below, we go into depth regarding how to do each of them and why they’re beneficial.

Damaging Opponents

If you want to increase your heat level, damaging your opponents is the fastest way to do it. You don’t even need to eliminate them, just shoot and deal damage. To get into battles quickly and raise your heat level, we suggest landing at hot drop places like Anvil Square, The Citadel, Shattered Slabs, and more.

However, make sure that you gear up yourself with basic loot to have the upper hand over your enemies during the initial battles.

Open Chests, Safes & Tool Boxes

One of the easiest ways to raise your heat bar in Fortnite is by opening chests, containers, safes, and toolboxes. Upon opening them, you’ll notice a small fire icon, which increases your heat level after collecting it.

You can always check your heat level in the top left corner of the screen. Although it’s a slow method, it’s a convenient way for passive players to get the job done.

Buy Heat Levels

You can also purchase heat levels from a nearby Burner Pay Phone, which is identical to a Vending machine and can be found at multiple locations across the island. Each heat level costs around 500 Gold Bars, which is definitely quite expensive.

Benefits of Increasing Heat Level in Fortnite

Players can raise their Heat bar up to four levels, and here’s a breakdown of the perks that players will get at each level:

Level 1: Eliminated opponents drop more Bars.

Level 2: Your movement speed increases by 15%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 Health out of combat.

Level 3: Your movement speed increases by 20%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 Health and 50 Shield out of combat.

Level 4: Your movement speed increases by 25%, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 Health and 100 Shield out of combat.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Cold Blooded members will become more hostile, and you’ll become visible to other players on the minimap and in the environment when you have any amount of Heat. So be prepared for the danger around you.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about raising your Heat level in Fortnite. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below, including one on all the new weapons introduced in the update.

