Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

The release of the 3.5 update in Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and it’s now available to pre-download for both mobile and PC. In case you’re wondering how to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.5, here’s a handy guide on getting the headstart before the update is released on March 1.

Where to Pre-Download Version 3.5 in Genshin Impact on Mobile

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

In order to pre-download Genshin Impact’s 3.5 update on mobile, players will need to open the game up. After it loads assets and shows the doorway of Celestia, there will be an option on the bottom-left of the screen that looks like a cloud with a downward arrow. Tapping on this will ask players to confirm the download and the download will start.

In case the download takes too long, players can always pause it and actually play the game by using the icon on the bottom right of the download screen.

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Pre-installing update 3.5 on PC starts in the launcher of the game. Before actually launching the game, check the left-hand side of the launch for an option to pre-install version 3.5. After pre-installing it, players will be able to launch the game like normal. You’ll know that you’ve successfully pre-installed everything as a checkmark

Once you know how to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.5, it’s easy to do. With all the new things coming, like the incredible banner schedule, it’s hard to not get excited. There are also plenty of events coming, including a Twitter event leading up to the update release. What are you most excited about?

