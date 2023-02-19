Image Source: Omega Force and Electronic Arts

Some of the biggest attractions in Wild Hearts are its monsters, known as Kemono. These little (and big) guys have stolen our hearts despite the brutal hunting we have to do while playing. Those of us who love the floral fauna will be happy to know that hunting is actually not the only why to approach these furry fellas. Wild Hearts gives you the choice between petting or hunting smaller Kemono, but the game does a poor job of explaining how or why you’d do so. That’s why we’re here to explain how to pet small Kemono in Wild Hearts.

How to Pet Small Kemono in Wild Hearts

Image Source: Twinfinite via Omega Force and Electronic Arts

Petting the small Kemono could be better explained in Wild Hearts, as the process requires carrying out a few specific steps.

The first thing you will need to do is crouch as though you are sneaking. Make sure to have your weapon put away and ensure you aren’t running or you will just dodge instead of crouching. After you are crouching, you can approach a small Kemono as shown above and the option to pet them will come up. Make sure that you are not spotted or else the option to pet them will not be there and they might be aggressive.

Why You Should Pet Small Kemono in Wild Hearts

As for why you should pet small Kemono in Wild Hearts, it’s a rather substantial reason.

Most every small Kemono will drop items that are often exclusive to your choice of action, meaning that if you kill them all on sight you will miss out on possible materials. For instance: If you choose to pet one of the Sugarcane Deer, they will drop their antlers as an item you can use for crafting. Killing them, meanwhile, will result in their dropping meat, which is only good for making food.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Omega Force and Electronic Arts

The game also has its handy “cyclopedia” which tells you about the small Kemono after you interact with them. As shown above, it will show which materials are dropped through killing or through petting the Kemono. The little hand beside the material means it is gained via petting.

That is all you need to know about how to pet small Kemono in WIld Hearts, so get out there alone or with friends in co-op and pat some well-deserving little heads! If you are interested in reading through some related content, have a look at our other articles below or check our home page for all things gaming.

