How to Pause Custscenes in Hogwarts Legacy

The Harry Potter series has been one of the most beloved tales in all of fantasy since it debuted in 1997, as people just can’t get enough magic and wizardry. Now, even gamers can truly immerse themselves in the world of the franchise, all thanks to Avalanche Studios’ Hogwarts Legacy. But while some might come for the story, there are definitely going to be others that want to know how to pause or skip cutscenes in the game. Here is what you need to know.

Can You Pause Custscenes in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

While there is no specific prompt to stop a cutscene in Hogwarts Legacy, there is a workaround for being able to pause them on consoles. All you have to do is hit the home or PS button to send you back to your main dashboard. Instead of playing out, this action will stop the cutscene exactly where it currently is, allowing you to step away and come back by clicking on the game when you’re ready.

If you’re someone that just wants to skip cutscenes altogether, simply hold the triangle or Y button until it goes away. This will make it so you don’t watch the cinematic at all, letting you get right back to casting spells and exploring the secrets Hogwarts has to offer.

For now, that is everything you need to know about how to pause or skip cutscenes in Hogwarts Legacy. For more general tips, tricks, and FAQs, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got for you on the game down below, including just when it’s all set timeline-wise.

