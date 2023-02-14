Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts has always been full of secrets in both the movies and novels, and it is no different in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the mysterious nooks you will come across is the Slytherin Scriptorium, which is important for the game’s main questline. Like most secret areas at Hogwarts, it is sealed with puzzle-like locks. Here is how to open Slytherin Locks in Hogwarts Legacy.

Opening Slytherin Locks in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

The questionable locks become a hindrance during the In the Shadow of the Study quest given by Sebastian Sallow. The quest sees you helping him and his friend Ominis get into the Slytherin Scriptorium.

Once you enter the Slytherin Scriptorium by lighting up three torches, you will come across these giant doors adorned with symbols and a nearby snake statue that can unlock it. Failing to unlock the door correctly will cause the snake to jump out and attack.

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

To unlock the doors, simply look at the two symbols on the middle of each door. Rotate the top and bottom sections of the snake statue with the control sticks to match the symbols from the door.

You will have to repeat the process a few times to get out of the maze, but it will be worth it for the reward at the end of the quest: the Unforgivable Curse Crucio.

That is how to open Slytherin Locks in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for Hogwarts Legacy coverage, such as opening eye chests and changing difficulty settings, and click the links below for more helpful guides on the game.

Related Posts