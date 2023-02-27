Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

As you explore the remote island filled with murderous cannibals, you’ll often find yourself hungry the more you exert energy. Fortunately, players can prevent starvation by consuming a variety of edible items, such as berries, meat, and energy bars. With this guide, we’ll show you how to make Small Animal Traps in Sons of the Forest to help you load up your food inventory and replenish your hunger.

How to Make Animal Traps for Small Animals in Sons of the Forest

You can obtain a Small Animal Trap by collecting 14 sticks and building them via the book. To get sticks in the Sons of the Forest, players can either pick them up on the ground or use their axe to cut down trees. After you’ve collected enough materials, you can follow this step-by-step guide for a more in-depth explanation:

Press ‘B’ to open your book. Go to the ‘Traps’ section. If you don’t see it, press ‘X’ to switch the mode. Select ‘Small Animal Trap.’ Press the ‘left-click’ button on your mouse to place the trap in an open area. It’s recommended to put down these items where you frequently see animals running around. Press ‘E’ a few times to craft the trap.

Once you set up the item, you can wait nearby until an animal becomes entrapped or check back at a later time. Then, players can choose to cook the meat from small critters, like squirrels and rabbits, with the Basic Fire, which can be crafted with a stick and a lighter. You can also add more leaves to the fire to keep the flames from burning out.

Another way you can get food is by crafting the Fish Trap with 25 sticks and placing it in the water. But, of course, you can chase down the creatures and attack them with your axe or spear to get meat much quicker.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make a Small Animal Trap in Sons of the Forest. While you are here, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to find Feathers.

