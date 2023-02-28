Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to mix and match a variety of spells to create some unexpected combos that were rarely seen in the films and novels. Playing around with the combat is simple when you have access to four spells at any given time, and are only hampered by short cooldowns and your imagination. Here is how to launch a burning enemy into another enemy with Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy.

Launching a Burning Enemy Into Another Enemy With Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy

This Hogwarts Legacy combo takes a little bit of time to set up, so it is more useful when there are only a few enemies to give you targets without feeling overwhelmed. You will also need these three spells equipped: Depulso, Incendio, and Levioso.

The first step is to cast Levioso on the enemy, propelling and holding them in the air. The enemy will only levitate for a short time, so it is best to be as quick as possible with the next steps.

Cast Incendio on the floating enemy, who will light up in flames. It will be easier if you have unlocked the Incendio Mastery Talent, which creates a large ring of fire around you. You can also set the enemy on fire before using Levioso, but could be extinguished by the time you line up your shot.

Finally, move around the floating, flaming enemy in the direction of another foe. Cast Depulso to then force push the fiery carcass into the unsuspecting enemy.

That is how to launch a burning enemy into another enemy with Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and check out the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

