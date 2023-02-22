Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy offers a variety of spells that allow for some very wicked combos if you are powerful enough to play around with your enemies. One of those combos includes using the literal enemies against each other by transforming one into a barrel and then throwing it at another enemy. Here is how to launch a transformed enemy with Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy.

This combo in Hogwarts Legacy does require a few spells to set it up properly. The main spells required are Depulso, Transformation, and either Accio or Levioso. Glacius can also be optionally used to make it even easier.

Launching a Transformed Enemy with Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy

First, target one of the enemies and use Transformation to turn them into a barrel. Then, cast Accio or Levioso on the newly formed barrel to lift it up in the air. Circle around your targeted barrel to line it up in the patch of another enemy, and cast Depulso to push the barrel into another enemy.

The Glacius spell can be used on the recipient of the barrel-throwing to freeze them in place and more easily make the shot. Another good option is to upgrade the Transformation spell to turn enemies into explosive barrels, which will cause much more damage and can be helpful against groups. The Transformation Mastery upgrade can be found under the Spells category in the Talents menu, though cannot be unlocked until level 22.

That is how to launch a transformed enemy with Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

