Image via Omega Force and Electronic Arts

Materials and resources of all kinds can be found across the treacherous land of Azuma in Wild Hearts. Yet when it comes to specific resource drops, your only recourse is to figure out which Kemono drop what which of your actions will trigger a given drop. You might not have all the time in the world to do this though, which is why we’re here to tell you how to increase resource drops in Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts Resource Drops Guide: How to Trigger, Farm, and Get More

Whether it be the Dreadclaw, Spineglider, or mighty Kingtusk, conquering the most ferocious of Kemono is what allows players to obtain very special resources as you look to craft a more threatening arsenal. So if you’re looking to increase resource drops in Wild Hearts, the solution is simple: battle these Kemono as often as you’re able.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Before players even get through Chapter 1, there are countless opportunities to take down the giant Kemono — and they’re not limited to the three creatures listed above. Even better is the fact that you don’t have to go it alone. Take advantage of the co-op capability Wild Hearts offers, and join any session you’re able to access depending on how far you’ve progressed. Then just get to hunting those beasts to your heart’s content.

This may not be the answer you were hoping for, but believe us when we say that it does get easier to farm materials the better your gear is and the more people you have on your side. So grab some friends, improve your loadout, and get to hunting those Kemono.

That’s all for now with regards to how to increase resource drops in Wild Hearts. If you’re looking for more in-game help, make sure you check out our relevant links down below.

Related Posts