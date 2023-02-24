How to Import Demo Save Data in Octopath Traveler 2

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Square Enix has been such a trendsetter when it comes to playable demos for RPGs, allowing players to sink a bunch of time into a demo for free, then carrying their progress over to the full game should they choose to purchase it. If you’re wondering how to import your demo save data in Octopath Traveler 2, here’s what you need to know.

Importing Your Save Data From Octopath Traveler 2 Demo

If you’ve played through the Octopath Traveler 2 demo, you’ll be able to carry your progress over to the full game once it launches. First, make sure you have actually saved your game at some point while you were playing the demo, then boot up the full game itself.

Once you reach the title screen, you’ll see an option below New Game and Continue that prompts you to import your save data from the demo. Choose this option, then choose the save file from the demo that you want to bring over to the full game.

After that, simply select Continue and load up your demo save file, and you’re good to go. You’ll pick up right where you left off in the demo, and you’ll be able to continue your adventure as you recruit all of the characters in the game, unlock secondary job licenses, and finish up their individual stories.

That’s all you need to know about how to import your demo save data in Octopath Traveler 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

