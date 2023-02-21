Image Source: Focus Entertainment

Atomic Heart pits you against a massive robot uprising set in an alternative timeline of the USSR in the 1950s. Thankfully, you will have an armory of weapons, psychic powers, and the ability to heal yourself to stand a chance against this robotic onslaught. The latter is especially important once the numbers become overwhelming. Here is how to heal in Atomic Heart.

How to Use Neuromeds in Atomic Hearts

Healing yourself in Atomic Heart can be done by pressing Down on the D-Pad. Although, it does require having Neuromeds in your inventory in order to heal.

Neuromeds are consumable healing items that can be found around the game world or crafted using certain materials. They come in small, medium, and large sizes. Each Neuromed will take up a slot in your inventory and they do not stack, so you may have to manage your supply before an upcoming big fight.

There are other skills in Atomic Heart that can help with your health including the Polymeric Shield that can be upgraded to heal you when hit. There are also several passive bonuses that will increase your overall health or increase the pace at which you regenerate health when using Neuromeds.

How to Get the Polymeric Shield

An alternative way to heal your health is with the Polymeric Shield, which is a skill that will become available by simply playing through the story. This item can be unlocked for 28 Neuroploymer and does well protecting against melee and range damage.

The Polymeric Shield also contains an upgrade called Med Unit Feedback, unlocked with 124 Neuroploymer, that can absorb some of the damage received and heal you.

That is how to heal in Atomic Heart. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Atomic Heart coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

