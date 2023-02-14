How To Get Vault Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Vaults have returned to Fortnite battle royale once again with the launch of the 23.40 update. As is tradition, players need to find Vault keycards in order to unlock them and gain access to the high-tier loot. However, the process of obtaining the keycard has significantly changed in the latest chapter, as you won’t find them spawning randomly across the map. So if you’re having trouble finding Vault keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, then here’s an ultimate guide for the same.

Obtaining Vault Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The only way to get Vault keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is by defeating the Cold Blooded Bosses. Therefore, getting these keycards is a bit difficult as these bosses are equipped with heavy shields and mythic weapons. So it may take several tries to defeat them and get your hands on the Vault keycards.

On top of that, the boss is accompanied by four to five enemy NPCs, so make sure to gear up yourself with decent firearms and healing items before engaging in the battle. After eliminating the boss, you can collect the vault keycard from his body.

Where To Find Cold Blooded Bosses

Players can encounter Cold Blooded bosses across three different places throughout the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 island. Those locations are Shattered Slabs, Faulty Splits, and Brutal Bastion. Generally, these bosses can be found roaming in the basement, guarding the vault.

However, it’s worth noting that defeating these Bosses won’t end your opposition, as there’ll still be committed Cold Blooded members guarding the vaults. So you’ll need to take out all of them to access the vault.

Apart from the general loot, Cold Blooded Vaults are known for containing five new exotic weapons, enough to shatter your opponents in a few bullets. However, breaking into vaults isn’t the only way to get your hands on these Exotic weapons, but it’s by far the most convenient way.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about finding Vault keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below.

