When you’re aboard a spaceship that is overrun with zombie-like creatures that want to kill you, it’s always prudent to have as much firepower on you as physically possible. Even with all of those guns, though, you won’t really get anywhere if you don’t have ammunition to fire out of them. Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to get Unlimited Ammo in Dead Space remake.

Dead Space Remake Infinite Ammo Cheat

Currently, there isn’t actually an exact cheat that will net you unlimited ammo. However, there are some workarounds to this in the form of an Infinite Ammo glitch, which Youtuber I Lap the Flash so graciously shared earlier this week.

In the video, it’s detailed that all you have to do to get Unlimited Ammo is to make sure you have the following: a Pulse Rifle or Line Gun, 5000 credits, and seven nodes. When you have each of these, go to a bench and use all of your ammo in your weapon of choice to create alternate fire mines on the floor.

Next up, press Square while looking at these mines to drop the ammo, but be sure not to pick them up. After your ammo starts to pile up on the ground and you’ve officially got none left in your inventory, go to the Bench and buy one Capacity upgrade.

Doing so reloads your weapon, so you’ll want to rinse and repeat the above to use up the ammo you’ve got in order to place more mines and drop more ammo. Keep buying Capacity upgrades and pay 5000 credits to reset the nodes. This can be repeated for every 5000 credits you’ve got, then you can sell the ammo that’s piled up to the shop while keeping the rest.

And that should just about do it for how to get Unlimited Ammon in Dead Space remake. For more guides, features, and news on the game, be sure to check out all of our coverage below.

