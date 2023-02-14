Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry features many hidden rooms for players to discover, from the Room of Requirement to the Werewolf Tapestry Room. One, in particular, is deep below the castle’s surface, which will be a part of Mrs. Weasley’s assignment. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get to the Underground Harbour in Hogwarts Legacy.

Underground Harbour Location in Hogwarts Legacy

To reach the Underground Harbour in Hogwarts Legacy, players must travel to The Great Hall’s Viaduct Courtyard Floo Flame.

Once there, you can start walking forward and make a slight right turn (don’t take the stairs down):

You should be able to spot the doorway to the Underground Habour, where you will take an elevator down to the secret floor.

You can gather several resources in this destination, including a Field Guide Page for Mrs. Weasley’s assignment and an eye chest. Players can also use their magic to skip a few rocks near the water or gaze at the dancing ghosts. Furthermore, you can swim out through the tunnel of the area and take a shortcut to the Boathouse.

That does it for our guide on how to get to the Underground Harbour in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, such as our guide on how to find and tame beasts.

