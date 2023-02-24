Image Source: Square Enix

There are quite a few cities, towns, and little outposts to visit in Octopath Traveler 2. This game features a pretty big world that’s separated by oceans and bodies of water, and no, you can’t just swim anywhere you please. Here’s how to get to Toto’haha in Octopath Traveler 2.

Getting to Toto’haha Beasting Village in Octopath Traveler 2

When you’re just starting out in Octopath Traveler 2, you’ll want to make it a point to recruit every character before you continue progressing through their individual stories. Eventually, you’ll also want to recruit Ochette, who’s located in the southeastern corner of the world, in Toto’haha Beasting Village. However, the game never actually tells you how to get there.

Thankfully, the solution is simple enough. If you’re on the eastern continent, head over to New Delsta Harbor: Anchorage in the Brightlands. It’s located at the leftmost side of the eastern continent. Speak with the shipmaster NPC there and pay a small fee to travel to Toto’haha.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you’re on the western continent, head to Canalbrine in the Harborlands region and speak with the shipmaster NPC to sail there.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Once you’ve visited Toto’haha for the first time, you’ll be able to fast travel there as and when you please without needing to go through the harbors.

That’s all you need to know about how to get to Toto’haha in Octopath Traveler 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

