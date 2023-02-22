How To Get the Unattributed Ramen Voucher in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact’s fan-favorite event, Almighty Arataki Beetle Brawl, has arrived, offering players the opportunity to obtain Unattributed Ramen Vouchers at no cost. In case you don’t know, Unattributed Ramen Voucher is one of the special in-game items that can be redeemed to get a free bowl of ramen for two months. As a result, it’s an excellent opportunity for travelers to enjoy a daily meal without spending any money. With that said, this guide outlines the steps to get the Unattributed Ramen Voucher in Genshin Impact.

How To Obtain the Unattributed Ramen Voucher in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Obtaining the Unattributed Ramen Voucher requires you to complete the event’s exclusive “Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl!” quest in Genshin Impact. This quest is not too hard, and you just need to talk to some people and win a few battles against beetles.

To start the quest, go to the quest section in Genshin Impact and find “Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl” in the list. Once you begin, a location will appear on the map. Teleport to that place, and you will see a cutscene where the Arataki Gang talks about the Beetle Brawl.

After the conversation, you’ll be taken to the place where the beetle battle happens. To make Onikabuto move closer to its opponent, tap the forward button. This will use up some of its energy, but it will move it half a tile forward.

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Hold down the forward button if you want to make Onikabuto recharge its energy. Tap the back button to make Onikabuto move away from the opponent and avoid their attacks. This will use up some of its energy but make it move back one tile.

After winning the beetle battle, speak with Itto and skip the in-game time by 24 hours. At this point, talk to Itto once again to initiate a conversation between you and the member of Arataki’s Gang. Finally, you will be given a letter to read, which will reward you with the Unattributed Ramen Voucher.

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Also, the quest offers travelers free Talent Level-Up Materials, Mora, Hero’s Wits, and even Primogems.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining the Unattributed Ramen Voucher in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite.

Related Posts