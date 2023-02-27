Image Source: Endnight Games

Being stranded on a deserted island isn’t fun, and it can only get worse when you discover it’s home to bloodthirsty mutant cannibals. Sons of the Forest does just that, tasking players to survive by any means necessary, which involves uncovering the hidden secrets the island holds. One of those secrets is a revolver, and you’ll need it as the nights get longer. With that said, here’s what you need to know about how to get the revolver in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Revolver Guide

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

Similar to finding other weapons in Sons of the Forest like the crossbow, you’ll need to have the shovel, as you’ll need to dig up a maintenance hatch. Once you have the shovel, head to the pictured location on the map above on the northeast side of the snowy mountain, where you’ll see two golf carts and a beacon, and start digging until you reach the hatch.

Once the hatch surfaces, open it up and descend into a dimly lit corridor. You can create a torch or pull out a lighter for light and proceed down the hallway until you see a door on your right. In the room, you’ll discover a worker who lost his life, and next to him will be the revolver. It’s a standard revolver, nothing too fancy, but it does require 9mm ammo to operate.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the revolver in Sons of the Forest. For more survival tips and tricks, scroll on to our related section below.

