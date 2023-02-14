Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite offers a massive amount of customization when it comes to characters and weapon skins. And while most can be purchased or earned through the Battle Pass, there are others that have been given away for free for doing something outside of the game. The latest free weapon wrap skin can be obtained by sharing gameplay clips through the Postparty app. Here is how to get the Postparty Wrap in Fortnite.

Getting the Fortnite Postparty Wrap

Image Source: Epic Games

Postparty is a third-party mobile app that will save captured gameplay clips of Fortnite and Rocket League regardless of gaming platform and then easily share them to social media. There are a few steps outside of the game required to get the Postparty weapon wrap in-game.

First, the Postparty app must be downloaded through the App Store on iOS. Android devices can get the app through the Google Play Store or the Epic Games App from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Once downloaded, sign up for a Postparty account through your Epic Games account to connect it to Fortnite.

Then simply play the game on your platform of choice and hold the capture button/key to save the last 30 seconds of gameplay. Here are the capture buttons per platform:

Nintendo Switch – + button

– + button PC – Esc key

– Esc key PlayStation – Options button

– Options button Xbox – Menu button

Fortnite will also prompt you in-game to save a clip after each elimination. The prompt can be disabled in the “Clipping” section in Account and Privacy settings. The gameplay clip will appear in your Postparty library after a few minutes, where it can be edited and trimmed.

It can then be shared with one of multiple social media networks. After sharing an edited gameplay clip through the Postparty app on social media, the Post That! Wrap and Postparty Confetti Spray will be unlocked the next time you log into the game.

That is how to get the Postparty Wrap in Fortnite. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more ongoing Fortnite coverage and click on the links below for other helpful guides on the game, like all the Most Wanted challenges and rewards.

