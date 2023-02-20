Image via Electronic Arts

Wild Hearts provides players with plenty of materials and resources to craft and upgrade their weapons or armor. Sometimes those items are a little rarer, which means obtaining them requires encountering a specific animal. Such is the case with what we’re going to talk about now, which is how to get Simian Yin Organ Gems in Wild Hearts.

Where to Find Simian Yin Organ Gems in Wild Hearts

Players can only find Simian Yin Organ Gems in one location in Wild Hearts — that being the frigid Fuyufusagi Fort. The area you’re looking for can be found right in the middle of the white circle below.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Once you arrive, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the Gemcast Monkey. While some of these beasts require you pet them in order to gain the necessary materials, this monkey needs to be killed in order to drop their gem.

At least it’s not a Lavaback, right? They do travel in packs, however. And for those opting to pet the Gemcast Monkey instead, you’re in for a treat: Monkey Liquor! Surely that’s what we all need after battling the Kemono of Azuma.

What Do Simian Yin Organ Gems Do?

These gems offer a somewhat rare crafting material that can be put towards building water- and freeze-resistant armor. Despite being tied to a specific location and creature, though, you’ll be able to secure these gems whenever you see these monkeys roaming around.

And, unlike when petting certain creatures, these monkeys will always leave you a Simian Yin Organ Gem when you kill them. In order to take on the biggest and baddest, you’ll have to get your hands dirty from time to time.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Simian Yin Organ Gems in Wild Hearts, but the fun doesn’t have to stop there. For more useful tips on the game, including how to find more resources and topple more threatening Kemono, be sure to check out our various guides at the links below.

