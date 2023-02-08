Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Amongst the many magical things you can do in Hogwarts Legacy, combining herbs and brewing powerful potions is pretty much par for the course. One ingredient that is proving tricky to track down is the ol’ Shivelfig Fruit, which is a common component in many potions. For those wondering, here’s how to get Shivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy. Let’s get started, shall we?

Where to Get Shivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy

We’ll cut right to the chase: the easiest place to obtain Shivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy is in The Magic Neep shop in Hogsmeade. When you arrive, you’ll be able to speak to Timothy Teasdale and trade with him.

Image source: Avalanche via Twinfinite

From here, you can purchase Shivelfig Fruit for 150 coins a pop.

Alternatively, you can purchase Shivelfig Fruit seeds for 450 coins, though you’ll need a Medium or Large Pot to plant them in to grow them. Of course, growing Shivelfig Fruit is ideal, as this will be a more reliable source than, say, purchasing them individually every time you need one.

What Does Shivelfig Fruit Do? Answered

Shivelfig Fruit is a magical plant that you’ll find on your adventure that boasts special medicinal properties. It’s used in potion-making and is a key ingredient in the offensive magic potion, Thunderbrew, as well as many more.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to get Shivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here are five things to do first in the game. Alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the links below.

