While the standard Worn Quidditch Uniform is an excellent first choice, the Quidditch Captain’s set takes it to the next level with various house-based cosmetics. Players can fully deck themselves out with the legendary ensemble and use it to zoom around the school and faraway regions. So, if you’d like to get one of these garments, we’ll show you how to get the Quidditch Captain’s Helmet in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Unlock the Quidditch Captain’s Helmet in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Quidditch Captain’s Helmet can be unlocked once players locate four Landing Platforms around the world map. You must be able to fly to achieve this cosmetic since you’ll often go to remote places in numerous regions. Players can go to Flying class with Madam Kogawa at the beginning of the game and purchase a broom from Sprintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade shortly after.

The platforms won’t have an icon on the map, so you’ll need to rely on Revelio to pinpoint its destination. Fortunately, we can help you with this achievement with our all Landing Platform locations guide to give you a better idea of what to expect. Players can also keep track of their progress by looking at the world map and zooming out to see which locations have these structures since some areas, like South Sea Bog and Coastal Cavern, don’t feature these platforms.

It’s recommended to go on top of the Quidditch structure until it lights up because it won’t count if you just fly by it. After you find four of them, you can go to Challenges on the menu and select ‘Exploration’ to claim your prize.

Those who want to complete the challenge can get the whole set, such as the uniform, gloves, and cape. Then, you’ll be able to travel around in style and let everyone know that you are the captain now.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Quidditch Captain’s Helmet in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get the Dark Arts Pack items.

