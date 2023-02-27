How to Get Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The latest Pokemon Presents event showcases a plethora of announcements with an all-new lineup of games, updates, and trading cards. In particular, fans got a sneak peek of an upcoming DLC beyond the Paldea region. So, if you want this exclusive pack, we’ll show you how to get The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for $34.99 and download it via the Nintendo eShop. Those with the Violet edition must acquire Pokemon Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero to access it successfully. On the other hand, Scarlet users must buy Pokemon Scarlet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It also should be noted that previously saved data will transfer to these DLCs, so you don’t need to worry about starting all over again.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is divided into two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Players can expect the Teal Mask’s release in Fall 2023, while the following pack will launch in Winter 2023. Furthermore, when you get the early-purchase version of the DLC, you’ll receive a code for a Hisuian Zoroark Pokemon, as well as a new Uniform Set that comes with the game.

In The Teal Mask storyline, you’ll take on the role of a student and go on a school trip to Kitakami to encounter the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and familiar creatures, like Chingling, Milotic, and Shiftry. Then, trainers will play as an exchange student in Blueberry Academy during The Indigo Disk narrative, where they’ll see the glimmering Legendary being, Terapagos, and other critters, including Zebstrika, Whimsicott, and Dewgong.

That does it for our guide on how to get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. If you want more details about the event, you can check out the latest news about Pokemon GO or explore any relevant links below for additional content.

