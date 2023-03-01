Image Source: miHoYo

As the Knights of Favonius cartographer, Mika is one of the few members who can understand and follow through with the commands of the Reconnaissance Company’s leader, Eula. Players may recognize the character from the Weinlesefest celebrations, where they can listen to him as he recites the Grand Master’s letter. So, with the launch of Version 3.5, we’ll explain how to get Mika in Genshin Impact to expand your team member collection.

How Do You Get Mika in Genshin Impact? Answered

Players can get Mika through the upcoming Character Event Wish during Phase 2 of Version 3.5, which is expected to release on Mar. 21, 2023. Similar to all banners, you must exchange Wishes to claim the four-star character. However, it isn’t always guaranteed that you’ll pull this specific individual due to the system’s randomized mechanics.

Based on the statistics, you will at least have a 50 percent chance of acquiring a four-star character. Travelers can also look out for Mika in the Event Wishes: The Heron’s Court and The Transcendent One Returns, where they will receive a substantial drop rate boost.

Those lucky enough to get Mika can utilize his Cryo abilities, including his Elemental Skill of Starfrost Swirl and Elemental Burst of Skyfeather Song. Unlike the Knights of Favonius, he wields a spear and a crossbow thanks to his teachings from the Grand Master Varka. You can check out our guide on Mika’s abilities and constellations for an overall perspective of his performance. Additionally, players can prepare themselves even further by viewing the character’s best weapons, artifacts, and teams.

Besides Mika, travelers can obtain Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe for the re-run Event Wishes, along with Dehya and others in Phase 1.

That does it for our guide on how to get Mika in Genshin Impact. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best build for Dehya.

