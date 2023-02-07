How to Get Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy

As is commonplace in the games industry today, there are a number of free cosmetic items not included in Hogwarts Legacy that can be obtained by tuning into various broadcasts and/or taking part in activities outside the game itself. That includes one particular garment that has caught the eyes of many curious players; here’s how to get the Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy.

Getting the Free Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy Explained

As alluded to above, the Merlin’s Cloak garment can only be obtained by engaging in an activity outside the game itself; namely, watching Hogwarts Legacy content hosted by the Avalanche Software Twitch channel. This offer only runs from 8 am Feb. 7 – 8 am Feb. As we’ve also explained in our dedicated guide on how to get Twitch drops, here’s how you can get involved:

Create or log in to your existing Warner Bros. Games account. It is free. Link your Warner Bros. account to your Twitch account. Now watch Hogwarts Legacy content on Twitch. You can track your drops progress via the Twitch inventory page. As your progress passes the various tiers, you can then claim rewards and redeem them. Log in to Hogwarts Legacy to receive the rewards.

We don’t have too many details on what the Merlin’s Cloak actually does; presumably, it’s just a cosmetic upgrade. You can check it out in the Tweet below.

Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ. pic.twitter.com/LzvAmvMmBm — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

That should be all you need to know about how to get the Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re still looking for more tips and information on the game, we’ve got plenty of other great stuff, including whether you should be a witch or wizard as you begin your adventure.

Related Posts