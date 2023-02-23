Image via Smilegate

When Lost Ark starts getting a lot more festive and you join in with the festivities, you might come across Joytide Stars, among other materials. It’s a great way to get your hands on some specialty items, provided you have some Joytide Stars to trade. With this guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know on how to get Joytide Stars in Lost Ark.

How to Obtain Joytide Stars in Lost Ark

To get Joytide Stars in Lost Ark, you’ll have to participate in the special event featured on Festivity Island. It’s a winter event that ran from Dec. 14, 2022, to Feb. 8, 2023, which means it ended at this point, but keep an eye out for the return of Festivity Island during other holidays. Also, don’t bother looking for Mokoko Seeds; there are none.

Sail to Festivity Island. Hop into your ship and sail directly north of White Wave Island after you accept the roster question “Invitation in the Snow.” If you’re having trouble finding it, you can use your map to search for it. You only have to visit it once to unlock it as an option on the Ocean Liner. Complete quests on Festivity Island. Once you’re on the island, complete any and all quests on the island, in addition to daily roster quests. In return, you’ll be rewarded with Joytide Stars, among other things. There’s also the “Uninvited Winder Guest,” an event that happens every 2 hours, as well as Chaos dungeons and Guardian raids. Trade Joytide Stars to Father Joytide. Father Joytide is the special trader that gladly accepts Joytide Stars. You’ll find him on Festivity Island too, in the top-right corner, dressed suspiciously like Santa Clause.

Now that you know how to get Joytide Stars in Lost Ark, keep an eye out for them when the time comes so you can collect some sweet loot like Joytide Twilight Stars. Those can be traded for Hope Amulet Chests containing level 4 Tripods. For more related content here at Twinfinite, check out the links below.

