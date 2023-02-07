How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Preorder Bonuses & What They Are
Off to Hogwarts you go.
As with many of today’s biggest titles, Hogwarts Legacy encourages fans and Potterheads to preorder for additional benefits to aid your journey through the Wizarding World. In case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s preorder bonuses and how to redeem them once you start your journey to become a powerful witch or wizard.
All Hogwarts Legacy Preorder Bonuses
Hogwarts Legacy comes in two different editions, the standard edition and deluxe edition, with the deluxe edition providing the better benefit of the two options. All in-game rewards are strictly cosmetic, meaning you can style your way through Hogwarts with ease, although no Photo Mode makes this a bit of a letdown.
Standard Edition
- Base Game
- Onyx Hippogriff
- Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (PlayStation Preorder Exclusive)
- Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (PlayStation Preorder Exclusive)
Deluxe/Digital Deluxe Edition
- Base Game
- 72 Hours Early Access (Next-gen and PC only)
- Onyx Hippogriff
- Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (PlayStation Preorder Exclusive)
- Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (PlayStation Preorder Exclusive)
- Dark Arts Garrison Hat
- Dark Arts Pack
- Thestral Mount
- Dark Arts Cosmetic Set
- Dark Arts Battle Arena
How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Preorder Bonuses
Provided you preordered Hogwarts Legacy, as soon as you load up the title, you will be rewarded with all pre-order bonuses. Do keep in mind, if you preordered the deluxe edition, you are granted 72 hours of early access, meaning you can jump in before the rest of the students arrive at Hogwarts on Feb. 10, 2023.
That’s all you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s preorder bonuses, including what they are and how to redeem them. For more magical aid, check out our related section below!
