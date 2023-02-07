Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Much like a real school, players will be pleased to hear that you can join their very own House in Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, each House has their own characteristics and values. For those who’ve arrive here, however, chances are you’re interested in how to get Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Picking Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy

As soon as you’ve completed the opening tutorial section of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll finally make your way to the iconic school of Hogwarts itself. When you arrive, it’ll be the Sorting Ceremony and you’ll get to don the famous Sorting Hat who’ll ask you some questions.

If you want to be in Gryffindor, you’ll want to choose Daring as this is the core value that defines the Gryffindor House. Next, the Sorting Hat will suggest that you belong in the Gryffindor House. Here, you can accept the Gryffindor House as your own (or, in case you change your mind, you can always opt for Hufflepuff or Slytherin). Be mindful, however, from what we can gather, this cannot be changed later in the game.

If you’re wondering what this changes, your choice of House is largely a cosmetic one. The core story of Hogwarts Legacy will remain the same, but your gear will be emblazoned with the scarlet and gold colours of Gryffindor. Furthermore, you’ll also be privy to a Floo Flame fast travel point in the common room of your specific House, and there’ll also be some extra conversations and dialogue options when characters see you.

So, what do you know: That should wrap up how to get Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here are 5 thing to do first in Hogwarts Legacy. Or alternatively, feel free to explore the links below.

