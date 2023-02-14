How To Get Gold Blooded Ace Outfit in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

One of the most significant updates of Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived today, bringing a new event called Most Wanted to the popular battle royale title. As is tradition, the event is bundled with a bunch of new challenges that players can complete to earn plenty of glorious rewards, including the Gold Blooded Ace outfit. The event runs until February 28, so here’s all you need to do in order to unlock the Gold Blooded Ace outfit for free in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

Unlocking the Free Gold Blooded Ace Skin in Fortnite

Players can get their hands on the new Gold Blooded Ace outfit for free by collecting 48,000 Infamy Points during Fortnite’s Most Wanted event. The event quests are divided into five different phases: Intel & Recon, Going In Loud, Going In Quiet, Cracking the Vault, and Clean Getaway. Players can complete these challenges to earn Infamy points and unlock the Gold Blooded Ace skin.

Here’s a look at the challenges available during the first phase i.e., Intel & Recon:

Raise Heat Level (4)

Purchase Weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory vending machines (10)

Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss (1)

Visit Named Locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault (3)

Collect Gold Bars (2000)

Spend Gold Bars on Weapons or services in different matches (5)

Searches Safes or Cash Registers (4)

Damage opponents using exotics and unvaulted weapons (1000)

Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle (1)

Complete Intel & Recon Quests (10)

Search ammo boxes (10)

Gather Foraged items (13)

Although the upcoming Most Wanted event phases are a few days away, we are already aware of their challenges, thanks to the reliable data miners. Not only the outfit, completing Most Wanted quests will unlock in-game rewards like the Cash Stash Back Bling, The Vault Guardian Pickaxe, Solid Skull Back Bling, and more.

Meanwhile, loopers can keep track of their Infamy points and remaining rewards by navigating to the Cold Blooded logo tab in the Lobby.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about unlocking the Gold Blooded Ace skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below.

Related Posts