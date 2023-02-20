Image Source: Electronic Arts

Nothing gets your blood pumping quite like hunting monsters in a game such as Wild Hearts. It is all in the thrill of the chase and the anticipation of the giant beast’s next move. Outside of fighting, you will likely spend the majority of your time crafting or planning your next hunt so that you can craft some more. There are a lot of materials that are exclusive to certain Kemono or areas, and the game does not always do a great job at explaining what to do to get something. If you have found yourself wondering how to get Giant Kemono Petal in Wild Hearts, we have got you covered here with a quick guide.

Wild Hearts Giant Kemono Petal Location

The area that you will need to go to in Wild Hearts so you can fight the Kemono necessary to get the Giant Kemono Petal is the Blossom Trail. Keep in mind that you are also going to need to be in either Chapter 3 or Chapter 4 to be able to get this material as a drop. We have a map shown below to give you the rough location, but be sure to build a tower so you can pinpoint a more precise location.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

How to Get Giant Kemono Petal in Wild Hearts

Once you get to the Blossom Trail, you are going to need to fight the Venomglider or Higanbashiri, a giant Kemono related to the Spineglider. The hunt quest for the Venomglider is named “Blossom Trail Venomglider.” This fight can be quite difficult, so you need to make sure you come prepared with items such as the Pounder Karakuri as the Venomglider makes use of footholds and toxic pools.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

Upon your success against the Venomglider, you should receive the Giant Kemono Petal as a drop. You may also encounter other important material rewards from the hunt such as the Venomglider Toxic Lintel.

Now that you know all you need to about how to get Giant Kemono Petal in Wild Hearts, you can go hunt alone or co-op with friends to get your materials and start crafting. If you are interested in viewing some related content just have a look at our other articles below or check out our website’s home page for all things gaming.

