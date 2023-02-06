Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Much like the multiplayer component of Call of Duty, Warzone 2’s meta is constantly evolving as new weapons are introduced, or new Frankenstein loadouts are uncovered in the Gunsmith. For the better part of the first season, Warzone 2 has been dominated by players running dual pistols, sending others to Gulag in seconds. If you’re wondering how to get your hand on the akimbo terrors, here’s everything you need to know about how to get dual pistols in Warzone 2.

How to Get Dual Pistols in Warzone 2

To get dual pistols in Warzone 2, you have to have the weapon unlocked and a specific rear grip attachment. When in the Gunsmith, head over to the rear grip category for a pistol, and you’ll see an “Akimbo” attachment. Selecting that will equip akimbo pistols for you to terrorize your lobbies.

As the name implies, akimbo weapons will enable dual-wielding pistols. While you will gain extra firepower, it will mean nothing in long-range engagements.

All Pistol Akimbo Levels

There are currently five pistols in total to unlock, with each capable of akimbo. Below are all five and the level requirement to unlock akimbo:

X12: Level 19

X13 Auto: Level up the X12 to weapon level 19

P890: Level 26

.50 GS: Level 17

Basilisk: Level 28

Best Dual Wield Akimbo Pistol

When it comes to the best dual wield pistol, it’s very hard to specifically choose one. Below, you’ll find two optimal setups, one for the Basilisk and the other for the X13, the reason being it depends on what you want to prioritize. If neither of these suit your fancy, we do have a guide featuring optimal setups for the other three pistols.

The Basilisk

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The Basilisk setup focuses on the return of the beloved Snake Shot ammunition, meaning the akimbo setup absolutely shreds through armor with raw power. Conversely, the X13 setup focuses on the weapon’s high rate of fire, meaning you’ll shred through armor faster, but pack less power. The choice is yours!

Basilisk weapon loadout:

Barrel: 10.5″ FTAC Arrow

Laser: REVO-LSO 7MW

Trigger Action: Bryson HTA

Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

Ammunition: .500 Snake Shot

X13

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

X13 best weapon loadout:

Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

Rear Grip: Akimbo X13

Magazine: 24 Round Mag

That’s all you need to know about how to get dual pistols in Warzone 2. For more Warzone-related content, be sure to check below!

Related Posts