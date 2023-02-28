How to Get Cyrtarachne’s Facade Exotic Hunter Helmet in Destiny 2

Image Source: Destiny 2

As with every new expansion that hits Destiny 2, Lightfall boasts a boatload of new weapons and equipment to keep Guardians engaged for quite some time. The Hunter class has some neat new equipment, with one of the standouts being the brand-new exotic helmet Cyrtarachne’s Facade. Interested in leveling up your Hunter’s loadout with this new exotic? Here’s what you need to know about how to get Cyrtarachne’s Facade and some of the perks this new exotic helmet has in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Cyrtarachne’s Facade Exotic Hunter Helmet Guide

Unfortunately, at this moment, the definitive way of unlocking the Cyrtarachne’s Facade exotic helmet remains under wraps, in part to Lightfall just seeing its release. That said, there are a few methods you can test out to unlock the helmet.

Taking part in challenging activities such as Raids and Nightfalls always grant a higher chance at an exotic drop, although it’s never guaranteed. Conversely, world drops are a possible way of unlocking it, although the chances of this are very slim. Your best shot at getting it is to take on every activity you can in Destiny 2 until the definitive method is discovered.

Cyrtarachne’s Facade Exotic Hunter Helmet Perks in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Cyrtarachne’s Facade is the latest Hunter exotic to join the loot pool in Lightfall, and in typical Hunter fashion, there are way too many eyes to count on this one. Much like the Abeyant Leap exotic Titan boots, Cyrtarachne’s Facade is geared towards using the new Strand class, Threadrunner.

The Armor Perk attached to Cyrtarachne’s Facade is called Acrobat’s Focus, which is described as:

“Gain Woven Mail when activating grapple. Increased flinch resistance while Woven Mail is active.”

Again, it works very similarly to the Abeyant Leap boots, as it grants Woven Mail: a shield gained by usage of the Hunter’s Strand ability. The Threadrunner subclass grants a grapple-like ability akin to Marvel’s Spider-Man, as Hunters can swing through the sky with reckless abandon. While it does create an extra layer of protection, it does not protect you from headshots in PvP, so try to be careful and slightly less reckless.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Cyrtarachne’s Facade in Destiny 2, along with its armor perk. For more Destiny 2 tips and tricks, be sure to check out our related section below.

