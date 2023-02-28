How to Get Beacon of the Reed Sea Claymore in Genshin Impact

The Auric Blaze Event is upon us with the arrival of the Genshin Impact 3.5 Update. Fans of the game will know that each new Event brings a cavalcade of new content, including powerful new weapons. Players who love to use heavy-hitting characters will be particularly glad to know that there is a powerful new Claymore weapon arriving with the 3.5 Update. Here’s the lowdown on how to get the Beacon of the Reed Sea Claymore in Genshin Impact.

What is the Beacon of the Reed Sea Claymore in Genshin Impact?

If your team employs a character that uses a Claymore, whether it’s the subservient Noelle, the OG Diluc, or the fiery lioness Dehya, you clearly have a penchant for brutally slugging enemies. Good for you! And even better for you is the arrival of the Beacon of the Reed Sea Claymore, a new 5-star Claymore that not only hits hard but also allows the entire team to get an attack boost, pushing the boundaries of everyone’s damage.

Dehya, the star of the Auric Blaze event, can be frequently seen wielding the new Claymore. If a baddie like Dehya has chosen the Beacon of the Reed Sea as her weapon of choice, then it is certainly worth looking into.

Beacon of the Reed Sea Stats and Weapon Ability in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Base ATK (Lv. 1-90): 46 – 608

2nd Stat Type: CRIT Rate

Base 2nd Stat (Lv. 1-90): 7.2% – 33.1%

Weapon Ability: Desert Watch

Desert Watch allows your ATK to temporarily increase when an Elemental Skill successfully hits a foe. ATK will also increase upon taking DMG. The best part is, though, that these buffs will occur even when the party member wielding the Beacon of the Reed Sea is not on the field, making this a spectacular choice for a Support Claymore user.

How to unlock the Beacon of the Reed Sea Claymore in Genshin Impact

With the 3.5 Update, the Beacon of the Reed Sea can be obtainable through Epitome Invocation, Weapon Event Wishes from Mar. 1 to 21, 2023. During this period, the Beacon of the Reed Sea will receive a large drop-rate boost, making this the prime opportunity for spending Intertwined Fates for Wishes, either by spending 1 or 10 Intertwined Fates at a time. Primogems can also be traded in to afford more Wishes if needed.

We wish you the best of luck on your pulls and hope you receive the Beacon of the Reed Sea that you obviously deserve. If you happen to obtain it, just know that we and Dehya are proud of you. That is everything you need to know on how to get the Beacon of the Reed Sea in Genshin Impact.

For more news and updates on Genshin Impact and Update 3.5, check out the links below.

