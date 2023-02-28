Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Dugbogs are petrifying frog-like creatures that will camouflage themselves using their unique skin in order to unleash a brutal strike when your guard is down. Players will encounter various types of this beast, including Stoneback, Great Spined, and Cottongrass. So, if you want to take this formidable enemy down and achieve a Dueling Feat, we’ll show you how to flip a Dugbog while it’s waiting to use its sneak attack in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Flip A Dugbog While It’s Waiting to Use Its Sneak Attack in Hogwarts Legacy?

To flip a Dugbog while it’s in sneak attack formation, players must remain undetected and launch Flipendo while they’re hiding in tall grass. The first thing you need to do is look around for the creature in their camouflaged state (they will remain still) in South Sea Bog or East North Ford Bog; you can cast Disillusionment to conceal your character and Revelio to pinpoint the beast’s location because they won’t appear on the map.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Although Disillusionment allows you to blend in with your surroundings, it isn’t 100 percent fool-proof; therefore, it’s recommended to go from behind where you can see their tail.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once players are close enough, they must enter aim mode and cast the Flipendo spell to achieve the Dueling Feat.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

If you don’t see any Dugbogs hiding in the tall grass, you may need to try again at a later time or complete another Dueling Feat to trigger this challenge. It’s also an excellent idea to roam around the swamps of South Sea Bog and wait for the task to appear when you are near camouflaged animals. However, those who are in battle mode may have difficulty completing this task since it’s relatively challenging to cast Flipendo when your presence is known.

That covers everything you need to know about how to flip a Dugbog while it’s waiting to use its sneak attack. For more Hogwarts Legacy content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to launch an enemy into an object

