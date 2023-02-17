Image via Electronic Arts

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

Performance issues will sometimes plague even the prettiest of games. Wild Hearts, the latest title from Omega Force, is no exception. While exploring the dangerous land of Azuma and battling its fiercest creatures, a particular PS5 Performance Mode HDR glitch is giving players some problems. Fortunately, we’re here to tell you how to fix Wild Hearts PS5 performance issues.

How to Solve PS5 Performance & HDR Glitch in Wild Hearts

For those tackling the intimidating beasts of Azuma on PS5, the fixes are minimal but simple. Players can address them by switching to Resolution Mode and turning HDR off. These options can only be adjusted from the Title Screen, but are very easy to find.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Instead of choosing to Prioritize Performance, players should switch to Prioritize Resolution in order to cut back on any issues they may be experiencing.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

If HDR Settings cannot be enabled, then you won’t have to worry about this one at all. But if they are Enabled, simply switch to Disabled. If you do make either of these changes, make sure to confirm them by pressing the Triangle button.

Earlier this week, a message from the development team on Reddit expressed that they were first concentrating solely on PC performance hiccups. Thursday, they announced that a patch update would be coming next week to address those problems, but that an additional update would also be addressing a PS5 crash issue that some players have encountered.

For now, that’s everything you need to know about how to fix Wild Hearts PS5 performance issues. And for all your Wild Hearts needs, be sure to keep your eyes right here on Twinfinite by checking out our various guides and updates at the links below.

Related Posts