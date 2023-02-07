How to Fix ‘Unable to Connect to WB Games Online Services’ Error in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

As a WB Games installment, players can claim rewards in Hogwarts Legacy by linking their online account to the game. However, once you begin your journey, you may encounter an issue preventing you from obtaining these benefits. So, if you are facing this problem, here’s how to fix the ‘Unable to Connect to WB Games Online Services’ error in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fixing the Unable to Connect to WB Games Online Services Error in Hogwarts Legacy

To solve the linking error in Hogwarts Legacy, you can do the following methods:

Restart the game.

Skip sign-in and then claim the rewards in the settings.

Check the WB Games Support Twitter account for current updates.

Ensure that you’ve completed the WB Games and fan account link setup.

Check your internet connection.

Wait for the servers to clear up.

Some players have noted that restarting the game a few times eventually allows them to receive the items. Alternatively, many users have reported that when they skip the sign-in process, they can later get the rewards through the settings via the User Interface Options tab.

Once players progress enough in the game, they’ll have the option to connect their WB Games account, where they can try the procedure again. Furthermore, it’s recommended to check if you completed the Legacy Link, where you must make an account, choose a wand, get sorted in your house, and link your console.

Users can also explore the WB Games Support Twitter account to review recent issues and solutions. But, if all else fails, you may need to wait a bit for the server error to be fixed since Hogwarts Legacy is still in its early stages.

That does it for our guide on how to fix the ‘Unable to Connect to WB Games Online Services’ error in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the voice actor cast.

